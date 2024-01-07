Navi Mumbai, Jan 7 (PTI) Australia defeated India by six wickets in the second women's T20 to level the three-match series here on Sunday.

Australia first restricted India to 130 for 8 and then overhauled the target in 19 overs.

Also Read | Arsenal vs Liverpool, FA Cup 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Emirates Cup Third Round Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Ellyse Perry, playing her 300th international match, top-scored with an unbeaten 21-ball 34.

Alyssa Healy (26), Beth Mooney (20), Tahlia McGrath (19) and Phoebe Litchfield (18 not out) -- all contributed with the bat.

Also Read | Manchester City vs Huddersfield, FA Cup 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Emirates Cup Third Round Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

For India, Deepti Sharma (2/22) snapped two wickets, while Shreyanka Patil (1/40) and Pooja Vastrakar (1/8) also took one wicket each.

Sent into bat, the Indian batters failed to come up with substantial contributions in the face of some disciplined bowling by the visitors, especially Kim Garth (2/27 in 4 overs) in the beginning and then Georgia Wareham (2/17 in 4 overs).

All-rounder Deepti Sharma top-scored for India with 30 off 27 balls.

Brief scores:

India: 130/8 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 23, Richa Ghosh 23, Deepti Sharma 30; Kim Garth 2/27, Georgia Wareham 2/27, Annabel Sutherland 2/18).

Australia: 133 for 4 in 19 overs (Ellyse Perry 34, Deepti Sharma 2/22).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)