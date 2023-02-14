New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Several DP World Tour winners from last season, including Spaniard Pablo Larrazabal and Scotsman Robert MacIntyre, will be seen in action during the Indian Open, scheduled to be played at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurgaon from February 23-26.

On a day when the final competitors' list was locked, the huge array of winners from 2022 DP World Tour included Yannik Paul, Guido Migliozzi, MacIntyre, Kalle Samooja, Thorbjørn Olesen -- once ranked 33rd in the world --, Pablo Larrazabal, Nicolai Højgaard and Shaun Norris.

The left-handed MacIntyre will look to take back the Indian Open Trophy, which was last won by his countryman Stephen Gallacher in 2019. The Scottish duo along with David Law, who was third at the Hero Open held last year in Scotland, will be gunning for the event that is being staged for the 56th time.

Many of these foreign stars will also be looking at gaining valuable Ryder Cup points to try and make the European Team for the Ryder Cup in Italy in September-October.

The list of proven winners makes for one of the strongest international fields in more than a decade at the Indian Open, which has also crossed the USD 2 million purse for the first time.

The home challenge will be led by two-time winner and four-time runners-up here SSP Chawrasia. Between 2013-14 and 2017, in four successive editions of the Indian Open, Chawrasia never finished lower than tied second and won in both 2016 and 2017.

Besides Chawrasia, the in-form Shubhankar Sharma, Manu Gandas, who gained a DP World Tour card, Gaganjeet Bhullar and seasoned Shiv Kapur will make up the field. PTI AM

