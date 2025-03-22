Mumbai, March 22: Ahead of Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL 2025 opening match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday, superstar Shah Rukh Khan delivered a pep talk to his cricket team, asking them to be "healthy and happy". The 18th Indian Premier League (IPL) kicks off at Kolkata's Eden Gardens with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders taking on perennial underachievers Royal Challengers Bengaluru amid a looming threat of rain. IPL 2025: Top Five Players To Watch Out in Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Clash, From Virat Kohli to Varun Chakaravarthy; Check Full List.

The official social media account of Kolkata Knight Riders shared the video of SRK talking to the team members, which is led by new skipper Ajinkya Rahane this season. Shah Rukh co-owns the KKR team with the actor Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta.

Shah Rukh Khan Cheers for KKR

𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐤𝐚 𝐩𝐲𝐚𝐚𝐫, 𝐊𝐧𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐤𝐞 𝐧𝐚𝐚𝐦 💜

"Welcome aboard to the new members. Thank you Ajinkya for joining us and being our captain. God bless you and I hope you will find a good home here and play well with all of us. God bless you all. Have a good evening. A good match and be healthy all of you," SRK further said. IPL 2025: Varun Chakaravarthy Opens Up on Facing Virat Kohli Ahead of KKR vs RCB Clash, Says ‘I Would Like To Do Well Against Him’.

Rajat Patidar is leading the RCB team that features mega-star Virat Kohli. The match has a 7.30pm start, with the toss scheduled for 7pm. A glittering opening ceremony featuring Shreya Ghoshal and Disha Patani among others is planned at 6pm.

