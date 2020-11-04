Dhaka [Bangaldesh], November 4 (ANI): All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, whose 12-month ban ended on October 29, is among 113 cricketers who will undergo a fitness test on November 9 and 10 before making it to the draft of the upcoming Bangabandhu T20 tournament.

A total of 80 cricketers, including Shakib, will be tested on the first day at the Shere Bangla National Stadium's indoor facility, supervised by the board's strength and conditioning coaches. None of them need to undergo a Covid-19 test, though they have been asked to follow health protocols, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Shakib was banned for 12 months from the game for breaching the ICC's anti-corruption code. The ICC had charged Shakib for failing to report corrupt approaches.

Apart from Shakib, 31 Bangladesh international players, including Nasir Hossain, Sohag Gazi and Shahriar Nafees, have been called up for the tests.

The rest of the group is made up of first-class or club-level cricketers who played in last season's National Cricket League, the Bangladesh Cricket League, and the Dhaka Premier League. Many of these cricketers have been training in the nets and gyms, and some have even participated in small T20 tournaments around the country to stay fit, as they haven't played any competitive cricket since mid-March. (ANI)

