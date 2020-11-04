Supernova and Velocity are all set to clash against each other in the first game of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. Raj had a really terrible outing in the first match of the tournament as she took 19 balls to reach a meagre total of seven runs. Team Velocity put up a total of 126 runs on the board. Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu became the highest scorer of the tea scoring 44 runs from 39 balls. During the course of Mithali Raj was trolled mercilessly for her inning despite Velocity’s win by five wickets. SUP vs VEL Stat Highlights Women’s T20 Challenge 2020: Sushma Verma, Sune Luus Shine as Velocity Win by Five Wickets.

Danielle Wyatt made way to the pavilion on the score of zero and Shefali Verma made 17 runs from 11 balls. It was Veda Krishnamurthy, Sushma Verma and Sune Luus were the ones who took the team to a stunning win. Veda scored 29 runs from 28 balls whereas, Verma scored 34 runs from 33 deliveries. Luus was the one who blasted the bowlers with 37 runs from 21 balls. Now, let's have a look at the tweets below:

Sluggish inning

Seems like Supernovas are running away with the match. Danielle Wyatt's duck, #MithaliRaj's sluggish knock haven't helped Velocity's case at all.#SPNvVEL #WomensT20Challenge — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) November 4, 2020

Under pressure

Skipper gone she is in under pressure 😔 #MithaliRaj #WomensT20Challenge — Women's T20 Challenge #queen'sBattle (@Womens_ipl) November 4, 2020

Another one

Mithali Raj should be named as Mithali Gill .... FFS even Gill would play more faster than her and contribute more to team . — Sai (@akakrcb6) November 4, 2020

Last one

They want to promote Women T20 and have made Mithali Raj as captain 😷 — Rahul (@Ittzz_Rahul) November 4, 2020

Team Velocity will take on Trailblazers on Thursday, November 5, 2020. The team would be surely wanting to keep up their winning streak in their next game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2020 11:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).