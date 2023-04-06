Noida, Apr 6 (PTI) The seasoned Shamim Khan brought all his experience to the fore as he weathered windy conditions to shoot the day's best score of four-under 68 and take the third-round lead at the Rs 1 crore Delhi-NCR Open here on Thursday.

The Delhi-based Shamim (35-69-68), winner of 17 titles, gained four spots to take a one-shot lead at eight-under 172.

Noida's Gaurav Pratap Singh (35-68-70), playing at his home course, struck a 70 that included one of the only three eagles fired in round three to climb one spot to second position at seven-under 173.

Delhi golfers Sachin Baisoya (70) and Honey Baisoya (73) as well as Greater Noida's Sudhir Sharma (74) were in tied third place with totals of six-under 174.

Shamim, overnight tied fifth, placed his nine-iron approach shots to perfection to earn birdies on the second and fourth holes. The 44-year-old, a two-time winner at the Noida Golf Course, made further progress with birdies on the seventh and eighth, including a 35-feet conversion on the former.

As the wind wreaked havoc on his back-nine, Shamim, a two-time PGTI Order of Merit champion, dropped his first bogey of the day on the 11th. He then adapted to the situation to play percentage golf as he picked up just one birdie on the 14th and made pars on all other holes.

Gaurav mixed an eagle, four birdies and four bogeys in round three to jump into contention at a venue where he has won a title previously.

Patna's Aman Raj aced the 10th during his round of 73 that placed him tied 13th at two-under 178.

