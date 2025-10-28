Mumbai, October 29: Senior India pacer Mohammed Shami produced a vintage spell to help Bengal register their second consecutive win in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, defeating Gujarat by 141 runs in their Group C encounter at the Eden Gardens, according to Wisden. Gujarat were given a target of 327 runs in the fourth innings, but were bowled out for 185, with Shami leading the charge with an outstanding spell of 5/38. Despite a valiant unbeaten 109 from Urvil Patel, the visitors fell well short of the target. Mohammed Shami Scalps Five-Wicket Haul During Bengal vs Gujarat Match, Team India Pacer Totals 15 Wickets in Two Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Games.

Shami had also contributed with the ball in the first innings, taking 3/44, while Shahbaz Ahmed ran through Gujarat's batting order with 6/34, giving Bengal a strong 112-run first-innings lead. This was Shami's first five-wicket haul in first-class cricket in four years, the previous one coming during India's Test against South Africa in 2021, where he claimed 5/44.

After his stellar run in the 2023 ODI World Cup, Mohammed Shami had been sidelined for nearly a year due to injury. He made his return earlier this year in the white-ball series against England, before playing a key role in India's Champions Trophy-winning campaign in February, which was also his last international appearance.

Since returning to action, Shami has picked up 11 wickets in seven ODIs at an average of 30.63, including a five-wicket haul against Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy. He has also featured in two T20Is against England, claiming three wickets at an average of 16.66. However, his last Test appearance remains the 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia. Fan Breaches Security at Eden Gardens To Meet Mohammed Shami During Bengal vs Gujarat Ranji Trophy 2025–26 Match (Watch Video).

Despite being overlooked for the ongoing white-ball series against Australia, Shami has made a strong statement through his domestic performances. At present, he stands joint-third among the leading wicket-takers in this Ranji Trophy season, having taken 15 wickets at an average of 10.46.

In Group B of the Ranji Trophy, Maharashtra secured a 144-run win over Chandigarh, while Haryana cruised to a nine-wicket victory over Tripura in Rohtak. In Group D, Jammu & Kashmir stunned Rajasthan with an innings and 41-run triumph, and in the Plate Group, Mizoram outplayed Arunachal Pradesh by an innings and 58 runs.

