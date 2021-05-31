Forso (Denmark), May 31 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma registered his first top-10 finish on the European Tour in 18 months with his Tied eighth-place result at the Made in HimmerLand event here.

Sharma, a two-time European Tour winner, closed his final round with birdie-birdie for an aggregate of 4-under 68.

His last top-10 on the European Tour was in November 2019, when he was T-7 place at the Turkish Airlines Open. He had a similar result at the Italian Open a month before that.

Sharma's 68 in Denmark came with four birdies, including two in last two holes, after settling for pars in his first 10 holes on the final day.

With 10 places up for grabs for the US Open in June, Sharma needs to finish in Top-10 of a mini-series list to get one of the slots.

A top-5 in Porsche European Open could get him and that also propel him into contention for an Olympic berth.

Meanwhile, Austria's Bernd Wiesberger defended the title he won in 2019. He claimed his win in style as he led after every round.

He started the final day with a one-shot advantage and then dominated proceedings with eight birdies in a closing 64 to finish at 21-under and claim his eighth European Tour title.

Italy's Guido Migliozzi shot a closing 63 to finish second on 16-under, with English pair Richard Bland and Jordan Smith sharing third with Australia's Jason Scrivener on 15 under.

Migliozzi's runner-up finish was his second in as many events after he also finished second to Bland at the Betfred British Masters and his third overall this season.

