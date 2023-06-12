Stockholm (Sweden), Jun 12 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma endured a rollercoaster final round that included an eagle, three birdies, two bogeys and as many double bogeys to finish 58th at the Scandinavian Mixed Open here.

The 26-year, who had rounds of 75-68-71 on first three days, turned in a card of 1-over 73 on the final day. He ended the competition with a total of 1-under and was 58th in the field that included 78 men and as many women women in an unique mixed event.

India's lone participant from the 78-woman field, Diksha Dagar had missed the cut after 36 holes.

While the overall winner was England's Dale Whitnell (70) and 21-under, the leading woman finisher was Anne Van Damm (69) at 15-under.

Van Damm was Tied-third overall. A year ago, the overall winner was Linn Grant, who this year was Tied-41st.

Sharma had an eagle, three birdies, two bogeys and two double bogeys in a round, where his fortunes went up and down.

He had 15 birdies and an eagle during the week, but he also gave away 10 bogeys and three doubles. Two of the doubles came on the last day.

Sharma is now 70th on the Race to Dubai rankings. After opening 2023 with a superb T-7 finish in Abu Dhabi, he made just one more cut in his next six starts and that was T-13 in his home event, the Hero Indian Open.

However, he has made four cuts in the last five events with a best of T-16 at the KLM Open.

While Sharma will get a break with the US Open being held this week, Diksha will be part of a huge Indian women's contingent at the Amundi German Masters.

Whitnell produced a final round of 70 (-2) after leading the field from the halfway stage following a second round of 61. He had a four-stroke lead coming into the last day.

Whitnell dropped a shot on the fourth but bounced back with birdies on five and six and rolled in another on the 11th before making a bogey on hole 13. The birdie on 17 meant the 34-year-old could relax coming into the final hole where he made par to triumph by three strokes at Ullna Golf Club.

American Sean Crocker finished in second place on 18-under-par after a round of 65 (-7) on the final day which included two eagles, four birdies and one bogey.

Dutch star Van Dam finished as the leading female in a tie for third place on 15-under-par alongside Germany's Yannik Paul. After her round of 63 (-9) on moving day, Van Dam followed it up with a round of 69 (-3) to end her week in Sweden six shots behind the winner.

Four players finished in a share of fifth place on 14-under-par including England's Gabriella Cowley, who produced a final round of 69 (-3). Cowley finished on 14-under alongside England's Paul Waring, Denmark's Søren Kjeldsen and Scotland's Richie Ramsay.

