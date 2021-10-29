New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Qualifier Sharmada Balu knocked out second seed Vaidehi Chaudhari to set up the women's singles title clash against Zeel Desai, while Nikki Poonacha earned a shot at his second men's singles title at the Fenesta Open National tennis championship, here on Friday.

Sharmada got past Vaidehi 6-4 6-3 in the semifinals, while top seed Zeel did not face much challenge from Samhitha Sai Chamarthi and won her last-four match 6-2 6-2.

Also Read | ?Dimuth Karunaratne Is Vicky Kaushal Lookalike! Cricket World Cup Compares Sri Lankan Skipper With Bollywood Actor in Interesting Tweet (View Pic).

"I played really good today. My opponent was no pushover but my game was in place. I am happy to pull off this win and give it my best shot in the final on Saturday," said Sharmada.

Zeel said she had to plan well for her semifinal.

Also Read | 10-0! Jose Mourinho Starts AS Roma Managerial Career in Style by Defeating Serie D Side Montecatini.

"Today I was playing a senior opponent so I had to play a much more mature game. She was more experienced than me, so I played mature and I was patient on the court. I went through it and am looking forward to the final," said Zeel.

In the men's singles, the 2019 champion Poonacha edged out Paras Dahiya 6-1 5-7 7-5 to set up the final against Digvijay Pratap Singh, who outslugged third seed Nitin Kumar Sinha 6-1 5-7 7-5.

"It was again a long grind today like yesterday's match. I won the first set easy but then I struggled to finish it in the second. But just like before, I managed to keep my calm and finally managed to get the win," said Digvijay. PT AT AT

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)