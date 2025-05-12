Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 12 (ANI): Former Australia fast bowler Shaun Tait will join Bangladesh team as head of their pace bowling unit later this month, having agreed with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on a contract that runs until November 2027, as per ICC.

Tait renowned for his express pace in his playing days, represented Australia in 59 international games across formats. He picked up 95 wickets in a career that spanned over a decade. He was a part of Australia's triumphant squad in the Cricket World Cup 2007.

Bangladesh's previous pace bowling coach was New Zealand's Andre Adams, whose tenure ended recently.

Speaking on his appointment, Tait was pleased to work with Bangladesh under the leadership of head coach Phil Simmons.

"It's a good time to be involved with the Bangladesh cricket team right now, a bit of a new era if you like. It's been spoken about many times recently--the young talent with the fast bowlers--which is great," Tait said, as quoted from ICC.

"This is international cricket, not a development team, and everyone expects the talent to bring results, which is very much my focus with the fast bowling group and most importantly, getting more wins for the team," he added.

"To have the opportunity to work with Phil Simmons is equally as exciting and I'm looking forward to the journey ahead," Tait said.

Bangladesh recently tied a two-Test series against Zimbabwe, and have assignments against UAE, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in coming months.

Tait has previously served as bowling coach for several national teams including Pakistan, West Indies (Test team) and Afghanistan.

The 42-year-old has also held coaching roles in various top-level leagues and competitions around the world, including the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Big Bash League (BBL), Pakistan Super League (PSL), Lanka Premier League (LPL) and English County Cricket.

He was the Head Coach of Chittagong Kings in the most recent BPL season and also played for the team during the 2012-13 edition. (ANI)

