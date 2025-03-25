Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 25 (ANI): In a thrilling IPL 2025 match, Delhi Capitals pulled off a dramatic one-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Ashutosh Sharma played a crucial role in guiding his team to victory, coming in at a critical point and finishing the game with composure.

Following the win, he dedicated his 'Player of the Match' award to his ex-Punjab Kings (PBKS) teammate and former Indian batter, Shikhar Dhawan.

Reflecting on his performance after being named Player of the Match, Ashutosh said: "Took the lessons from last year. Missed out on finishing the game on a couple of occasions in the previous season. The whole year I focused and visualized about it. Had the belief that if I play till the last over, anything can happen. Well played to Vipraj. I asked him to keep hitting. He was very calm under pressure. Want to dedicate this award to my mentor Shikhar Paaji (Shikhar Dhawan). "

Ashutosh's words were a tribute to the hard work he had put in, learning from past mistakes and focusing on his finishing skills. His calm under pressure helped him guide the team across the line, with Vipraj's support.

What made this victory even more special was the fact that Shikhar, who retired from all formats of cricket earlier this year, had been Ashutosh's mentor during their time together at Punjab Kings, as per a press release from the batting icon's media team. Shikhar, known for his leadership and composure, had a significant influence on Ashutosh's growth as a player. His mentorship extended beyond the Punjab Kings setup, with Shikhar's positive influence shaping the careers of numerous young cricketers. This bond and Shikhar's guidance played a key role in Ashutosh's development and his ability to finish games confidently.

In this memorable match, Ashutosh's performance stood as a testament to the power of good mentorship, with Shikhar's impact still evident in his approach to the game.

Coming to the match, DC won the toss and opted to bowl first. While DC got Aiden Markram cheap (15 in 13 balls), Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran made sure DC regretted their decision to put LSG to bat, bullying their bowlers with towering sixes and elegant boundaries. Both had an 87-run stand for the second wicket, with Marsh gone for 72 in 36 balls, with six fours and six sixes.

Pooran stuck around for a bit, before he was undone by Mitchell Starc (3/42). By that time, he had done enough damage by scoring 75 in just 30 balls, with six fours and seven sixes. DC bowlers made a comeback in the back-end of the innings, reducing LSG to 209/8 in their 20 overs, getting skipper Rishabh Pant (0), Pooran, Ayush Badoni (4) and Shardul Thakur (0) quickly. Miller was left unbeaten at 27* in 19 balls, with a four and two sixes.

Kuldeep Yadav (2/20) also got crucial wickets for DC, while Vipraj and Mukesh Kumar got one each.

During the run-chase, DC lost half their side for 65, despite Faf (29 in 18 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and skipper Axar Patel (22 in 11 balls, with three fours and a six) attempting a rebuild after DC was reduced to 7/3.

Ashutosh then had a 48-run stand with Tristan Stubbs (34 in 22 balls, with a four and three sixes) and Vipraj (39 in 15 balls, with five fours and two sixes). After that, the batter pulled off the chase almost single-handedly with a wicket and three balls left.

Shardul, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi and Ravi Bishnoi got two wickets each.

Ashutosh was given the 'Player of the Match' award. (ANI)

