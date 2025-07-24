New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) The seasoned Shiv Kapur believes the younger crop of Indian professionals must show greater hunger and work ethic to succeed on the Asian Tour, and feels the upcoming Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) could be a game-changer for the sport.

The IGPL, a city-based franchise league featuring six mixed-gender teams, is slated to be held over four weeks in January-February next year. The format will combine professional men and women golfers, along with top amateurs, in an innovative competition model.

Kapur, a three-time winner on the Asian Tour, and SSP Chawrasia were announced as icon players of the league during a virtual media interaction, which was also attended by veteran Gaurav Ghei.

Addressing the media, Kapur pointed to a dip in Indian success on the Asian Tour and attributed it partly to a generational transition and a lack of drive.

"Having played in Europe for over a decade, I think the biggest thing is the conditions – weather, travel, grass types – which play a major role in adapting to the game," Kapur said.

"We grew up playing in warmer, less windy conditions, with different grasses. It's like cricket — we do better on slow, turning wickets than on green seamers in England. That's the trend."

Kapur said India has always had a presence on the Asian Tour through players like Ghei, Jeev Milkha Singh, and Jyoti Randhawa, but that momentum seems to have slowed.

"Over the last two or three decades, Indian golfers have dominated on the Asian Tour. But recently, we haven't seen many winners. It's probably a transitional phase. There's no reason we shouldn't be winning," he said.

"The Asian Tour suits us, the coaching and exposure in India have improved, but maybe the players just aren't hungry enough. There are some promising teenagers — 16- or 17-year-olds — who I think will break through soon."

Kapur also addressed the limitations of the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) system, especially for Indian players who win frequently on the domestic PGTI circuit but gain little recognition globally due to the lower strength-of-field ratings.

"Today, even if someone wins every single tournament on the PGTI, statistically he won't break into the top 500. But just a few years ago, that could qualify a player for the Olympics," he said.

"The world ranking system has become defunct. It needs a complete overhaul. I used to check my world ranking religiously every week. But in the last two or three years, hardly anyone pays attention to it. Even Jon Rahm recently called for a new model."

Asked about the potential conflict between IGPL and the PGTI calendar, Kapur said world ranking points would not deter players from choosing one over the other.

"This debate between PGTI and IGPL over points doesn't influence the players anymore. It's more about the opportunity and platform."

Apart from Kapur, Chawrasia, and Ghei, the IGPL will also feature icons like Gaganjeet Bhullar, Jyoti Randhawa, and Jeev Milkha Singh. Each team will comprise 10 players drawn from professional circuit, women golfers from the WGAI Tour, and top amateurs from the IGU.

"Everyone talks about the IPL, but not enough about what it did for Indian cricket. The hope is that IGPL can do the same for golf — inspire the next generation while also giving them a stage to perform alongside icons," Kapur said.

The IGPL will feature a no-cut, three-day stroke play format for the tour, while the league itself will include two formats: a morning 'Turf Wars' nine-hole match play and an evening 'X-Golf' relay format where four players take turns hitting different types of shots.

"I think the format is exciting — fast-paced and team-based. Golf needs something like this," Kapur said.

"Look at the Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup — people watch because it's a team event. And with the X-Golf relay, where you don't hit two shots in a row, it's like speed golf. That's what younger audiences want — quicker formats, more content in less time."

He added that the goal is to make the sport more relatable and accessible, especially to youth in smaller towns.

"If a kid in a tier-2 city sees that he can make it to the Delhi or Mumbai team, he starts dreaming. Right now, golf is an individual sport and expensive. But if he gets picked for a team, that's a platform. That's a chance."

Kapur said the league could help counter the current lull in Indian golf and prevent young talent from drifting towards other sports.

"Golf in India has grown, but we haven't produced a young superstar in a while. Maybe we're losing those kids to cricket or football. IGPL could change that."

Gaurav Ghei echoed Kapur's sentiments, stating that the sport needs an image makeover.

"People are tired of watching golf for five or six hours. Everything in the sport today is being done to combat slow play," Ghei said.

"Even Augusta National acknowledged the influence of social media for the first time. The sport must evolve to remain relevant."

