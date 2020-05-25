Sports News | 'Should I Continue Racing?': Hamilton Reveals Lockdown Low

London, May 25 (AFP) Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has admitted that he questioned his future in Formula One during the coronavirus lockdown which left him struggling for motivation.

"I have days when I wake up and feel groggy, I don't feel motivated to work out. I feel, 'Jeez, where are we going? What's next? Should I continue racing?'," the 35-year-old said in a video released by his Mercedes team.

"I think all these different things, and then I'm like 'Damn it!', and the next hour, or whatever, it passes, and I'm like 'Damn! I love what I do! Why would I ever consider not continuing?'" Hamilton is hoping to equal Michael Schumacher's record of seven world titles this season.

However, he has been left kicking his heels as the spread of the coronavirus has seen 10 races either cancelled or postponed.

The season won't start until July 5 in Austria at the earliest.

"Mentally it's really about ultimately feeling good about yourself. It's about finding a way to make sure you love yourself," added Hamilton, speaking ahead of Mental Health Awareness Week.

"You have to really be able to love yourself and be comfortable on your own."

He added: "If we are not improving and growing during these days then what are we doing? You're obviously just wasting your time sitting on your backside." (AFP)

