Rourkela (Odisha) [India], January 31 (ANI): The Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers booked their place in the final of the Hockey India League 2024-25 after beating the Tamil Nadu Dragons 2 (6) - (5) 2 on penalty shootouts at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Friday.

In a thrilling match, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers came back from a goal down twice before forcing a penalty shootout. Pardeep Singh Sandhu (30`) and Sam Lane (53`) scored for the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers while Nathan Ephraums (18`) and Selvam Karthi (32`) scored for the Tamil Nadu Dragons, as stated in a release from HIL.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Felicitated by DDCA President Rohan Jaitley for His Contribution to Delhi, Indian Cricket During Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match Against Railways.

After an even start, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers goalkeeper Jamie Carr was called into action midway through the first quarter. The Ireland goalkeeper reacted quickly to keep out Jip Janssen's drag flick.

A minute later, the Tamil Nadu Dragons quickly played the ball to forward Ganesh Majji who was unmarked at the post. Carr was off his line in a flash to tackle the ball away from Majji.

Also Read | Pakistan Announce 15-Member Squad for Champions Trophy 2025, Mohammad Rizwan To Lead Hosts.

In the 14th minute, the Bengal Tigers won a penalty corner. Jugraj Singh, the second-highest goalscorer in the league, was denied by a superb save from goalkeeper David Harte.

The Tigers won two more penalty corners in the final 30 seconds but were unable to convert them as the first quarter ended goalless.

The opening goal came in the 18th minute as the Dragons took the lead. Mohammed Raheel went on an amazing run to progress to the circle before playing the ball towards the goal. Nathan Ephraums dove in to deflect the ball past Carr into the goal.

The Dragons controlled the tempo of the match and frustrated the Tigers by keeping possession of the ball for extended periods of time. When the Tigers did get on the attack, they were thwarted by some excellent defending Amit Rohidas and Co.

The Tigers' patience was rewarded in the 30th minute as they equalised through Pardeep Singh Sandhu. It was Abhishek who created the goal as he dribbled past his marker to go one-on-one with Harte. The Dragons goalkeeper charged off his line only to see Abhishek scoop the ball to Pardeep to his right for the easiest of goals.

The Dragons retook the lead in the first minute of the third quarter. Anand Lakra dribbled into the circle from the right and found Selvam Karthi who flicked it past Carr.

Things got worse for the Tigers in the 34th minute as Sebastien Dockier received a 10-minute suspension for an off-the-ball shove on Tom Craig.

Despite being down by a player, the Tigers came within inches of equalising in the 40th minute. Atul Deep took down an aerial ball and dribbled towards the goal. With Harte coming out to close down the angles, Atul Deep chipped the ball over the Dragons goalkeeper only for the ball to hit the post.

The Tigers organised themselves superbly to keep the Dragons at bay for the majority of the third quarter to make sure they kept themselves in the hunt in the final quarter.

The Tigers roared back into the match in the 53rd minute. From a quickly-taken free hit, Gauthier Boccard played the ball towards the back post. Atul Deep played it first time to Sam Lane who flicked it into goal.

The Tigers thought they had completed the comeback a minute later when Jugraj Singh scored from a penalty corner. The Dragons used their referral to reverse the goal as the ball from the injection had not been stopped outside the circle.

Both sides gave it their all in the hunt for a winner but to no avail as the match went into the penalty shootout.

The Tigers and the Dragons both missed two attempts each from their first four attempts. After Dockier missed his attempt, Ephraums had the opportunity to send his side into the final only to send his shot wide of the post.

In the sudden death, Moritz, Govers and Ephraums scored for the Dragons while Sukhjeet Singh, Sean Findlay, Florent van Aubel and Abhishek scored for the Tigers. Uttam Singh missed his attempt as the Tigers booked their place in the final.

The 3rd/4th place playoff match will take place on February 1. While the Hockey India League (2024-25) final will take place on February 1 at 8:15 PM. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)