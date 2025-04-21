Gangtok, Apr 21 (PTI) Sikkim is all set to host its first car rally, which has been organised as part of the year-long celebrations to mark the 50 years of statehood, officials said on Monday.

Mountain Rush, the TSD (time, speed, distance) rally, will be officially flagged off from the Ridge Park in Gangtok on April 23, they said.

The rally is being held under the supervision of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), they added.

The rally has attracted the highest number of national champions ever to participate in a single event of its kind, officials said.

The event aims to promote rural tourism and Sikkim's culture, in addition to boosting motorsports in the region, they said.

From Gangtok, the rallyists will head to Lachung. The next destination is Ravangla, followed by Soreng. From Soreng, the rallyists will proceed towards Gangtok via the Namchi and Pakyong districts.

Organisers have made an effort to cover all six districts as Sikkim celebrates 50 years of its statehood.

Sikkim, previously a monarchy, became the 22nd state of India on May 16, 1975.

"The Sikkim government is acting as a facilitator for the rally, which holds great potential to promote tourism in the state. According to the FMSCI, Sikkim's terrain offers immense potential for motorsports," said Yougan Tamang, press secretary to CM Prem Singh Tamang.

