Lucknow, January 22: Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu reached the women's singles final of the Syed Modi International badminton tournament after her fifth seeded Russian opponent Evgeniya Kosetskaya retired hurt midway into their semifinal here on Saturday.

Sindhu, the top seed, easily pocketed the first game 21-11 before Kosetskaya conceded the second women's singles semifinal match. Also Read | Inter Milan vs Venezia, Serie A 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch Italian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Former world champion Sindhu will face compatriot Malvika Bansod in the summit clash on Sunday. Malvika defeated another Indian, Anupama Upadhyaya, 19-21 21-19 21-7 in a tough three-game contest. Also Read | Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of CFC vs NEUFC in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

It was expected to be an easy outing for Sindhu going by form, world ranking as well as head-to-head record.

Ranked seventh in the BWF rankings, Sindhu had defeated world number 28 Kosetskaya twice before Saturday's tie, and the Indian ace once again came out on top to extend her dominant record against the Russian.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)