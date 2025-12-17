New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): JD Noida Ninjas, a franchise of Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL), have announced popular performer, actor and singer Sapna Choudhary as the Brand Ambassador of the team for the upcoming Season 2, according to a release.

Sapna Choudhary is a widely recognised Haryanvi singer and performer from North India, with an established presence across music, television, and digital platforms. She gained national recognition following her appearance on Bigg Boss Season 11, after which her visibility and audience reach expanded significantly beyond regional markets.

Over the years, she has built a sustained and diverse fan base, positioning her as an influential public figure. Her association adds greater visibility for the team and supports efforts to strengthen fan engagement and broaden outreach.

Commenting on the announcement, Sambhav Jain, Founder and Director, SJ Uplift Kabaddi, said, "It's encouraging to see the Noida Ninjas franchise grow and build its own identity within UPKL.

As the league evolves, teams need to establish a strong connection with their fan base, and Sapna Choudhary's association adds that connection to the journey. Her presence reflects how franchises are broadening their engagement as they grow within the league ecosystem."

Sapna Choudhary, Brand Ambassador, JD Noida Ninjas, added, "UPKL Season 2 will be held in Noida from December 24, and I'm excited to support the JD Noida Ninjas this season.

I'm grateful for the love and support I've received over the years, and I look forward to fans extending the same encouragement to the JD Noida Ninjas as the team competes in the league."

The Noida Ninjas squad for the upcoming season features a balanced mix of experience and emerging talent.

Established performers such as Ashu Singh, Manjeet, and Rachit Yadav bring stability and match experience, while a promising group of young players, Ajay Kumar Yadav, Navneet, Alok Kumar, Krishan Mavi, Ayush Kumar, Anand Yadav, Rajdeep Kumar, Sachin Kumar, Shaurya Pratap Singh, and Abhishek Yadav, add depth and fresh energy to the lineup.

Noida Ninjas will compete in UPKL Season 2, which begins from December 24, 2025, at the Noida Indoor Stadium. (ANI)

