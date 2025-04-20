Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], April 20 (ANI): Shreyas Iyer's abysmal run in Punjab Kings' home den continued with another fiasco against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the ongoing 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Under Iyer's leadership, Punjab Kings have enjoyed one of their most successful starts to an IPL campaign. However, on a personal front, it has been a campaign with a mixed bag of results for the flamboyant batter.

While the experienced star has thrived on the opposition's turf, his home record in IPL 2025 has been a complete contrast to the success he has tasted. Shreyas has mustered up 25 runs in four innings in as many home fixtures, averaging just 6.20.

During his forgettable run in Mullanpur in the ongoing season of the cash-rich league, his tussle to garner runs resonates in his scores of 10(5), 9(7), 0(2) and 6(10). Meanwhile, he has three 50-plus scores in the four away games, a sight for sore eyes.

During the RCB clash, he tried to take on Romario Shepherd by attempting to loft the ball down the ground. However, he ended up slicing it in the air, and Krunal Pandya came sprinting towards the landing zone and took a stunner to end Iyer's stay on the crease.

Iyer's loss heavily dented Punjab's chances of putting up a competitive total. Punjab continued to lose wickets in clusters during the middle overs. RCB's ball tweakers Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma weaved a web of spin, and Punjab batters found themselves tangled in it.

Marco Jansen and Shashank Singh attempted to launch a late counterattack but were reduced to silence by RCB's clinical line and lengths. Boundaries started to dry up as both batters laboured to break the shackles.

RCB's clinical fielding display kept Punjab away from sniffing boundaries. Shashank Singh (31*), known for his explosive display, played against his nature, while Marco Jansen (25*) managed to execute a couple of hits to lift Punjab to 157/6. (ANI)

