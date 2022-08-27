Kettering, Aug 27 (PTI) The first Indian to compete at the US Women's Senior Open, Smriti Mehra missed the cut after carding rounds of 84 and 79 here.

Smriti, who has many firsts to her name in Indian women's pro golf, and played on the LPGA Tour, plans to play more Senior events.

Helen Alfredsson, the 2019 champion, is leading the way at 6-under-par 140.

Alfredsson, who has cards of 70-70, is being chased by a number of greats.

Occupying the two spots just below Alfredsson on the leader board are Leta Lindley, who is one stroke back at 141 after a 72 on Friday, and defending champion Annika Sorenstam, who is in third at 143.

First-round leader Tammie Green is at 144 with Catrin Nilsmark and Jill McGill at 145 and Trish Johnson at 146.

Juli Inkster, 2018 champion Laura Davies and Jacqueline Gallagher-Smith are at 147.

