Shocking details have emerged from the Manchester United dressing room where reports have claimed that head coach Erik ten Hag axed Cristiano Ronaldo from the team in front of the whole squad in a tense meeting. Fans were a bit surprised to see the star forward not be part of Manchester United's starting XI against a tough side in Liverpool but now, they have the answer. According to the Sun, ten Hag brought his side together in a team meeting where he axed Ronaldo along with club captain Harry Maguire and made it clear that the duo will not start against Liverpool. Cristiano Ronaldo ‘Focused’ After Missing Out on UCL Draw, Shares Training Picture

Ronaldo, in response, was learnt to be silent while the other players spoke what they thought. The move certainly was not a failure as United went on to register their first win of the season with a 2-1 victory over Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool. But that doesn't spell the end of the Ronaldo saga at Manchester United. The player, for weeks, has been reported to be seeking a way out but Manchester United have been adamant in their stance on not letting him go with a year left on his contract.

What reportedly angered ten Hag more was the fact that Ronaldo said that he would address his situation in an interview. The Portugal forward has failed to score this season, although he has started in one match so far out of United's three games in the Premier League.

