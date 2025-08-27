Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 27 (ANI): Sneha Singh and Amandeep Drall flew in straight from Sweden to tee up for the 12th Leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour (WPGT), though last week's champion, Heena Kang, a first-time winner, withdrew due to a back strain.

A total of 34 players, including five amateurs, will tee up this week for the Rs . 15 lakhs purse at Clover Greens, which recently hosted a men's professional event, as per a press release from WPGT.

Sneha and Amandeep, who, among others, are trying to get ready for the upcoming Women's Indian Open by playing as many events ahead of it as possible, will be among the leading contenders. Sneha has already won twice, and Amandeep has also won on the WPGT schedule this season.

Some of the other strong players in the field are Ridhima Dilawari, Seher Atwal, Jasmine Shekar and Vidhatri Urs. Another name to reckon with is the hugely talented amateur Mannat Brar, the press release added.

Five winners from the current season are in the field, and they are Sneha Singh, Amandeep Drall, Ridhima Dilawari, Jasmine Shekar and Rhea Purvi Saravanan.

Tee times for the first round of the 12th Leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour at Clover Greens, Hosur, Tamil Nadu:

1. 9:00 am: Chitrangada Singh, Rhea Purvi Saravanan;

2. 9:10 am: Anahita Singh, Rhea Jha;

3. 9:20 am: Mannat Brar (A), Gourabi Bhowmick, Ridhima Dilawari;

4. 9:30 am: Yashita Raghav, Agrima Manral, Anvitha Narender;

5. 9:40 am: Kriti Chowhan, Jahaanvie Walia, Khushi Khanijau;

6. 9:55 am: Riddhima Singh (A), Yaalisai Verma, Sneha Singh;

7. 10:05 am: Karishma Govind, Snigdha Goswami, Durga Nittur;

8. 10:15 am: Seher Atwal, Aaradhya Shetty (A), Jasmine Shekar;

9. 10:25 am: Gauri Karhade, Diya C Patil (A), Ananya Garg;

10. 10:40 am: Anaggha Venkatesh, Ravjot K Dosanjh, Vidhatri Urs;

11. 10:50 am: Khushi, Ananya Datar, Shrestha Shukla;

12. 11:00 am: Oviya Reddi, Lavanya Gupta (A), Amandeep Drall. (ANI)

