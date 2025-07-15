Mumbai, July 15: 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar and several former cricketers hailed the troika of Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah for putting up a headstrong fight despite India enduring a 22-run heartbreak at Lord's on the final day of the third Test against England. After a dreadful batting collapse in the final hour of Day 4 and the opening phase of the final day, India fought till the last breath to keep hopes alive of salvaging a victory. In pursuit of a 193-run target on the Lord's surface that came alive in the final six sessions, India were reduced to 58/4 and then half buried in the ground, after tottering at 82/7. Injured England Off-Spinner Shoaib Bashir Ruled Out of Remainder of Test Series Against India.

The chase appeared to be a lost cause, but Jadeja and Bumrah put on a stubborn stand to reignite India's hopes. The chants of "India, India" echoed throughout the Lord's despite the overwhelming presence of English spectators. At the end, the visitors' resistance eventually gave out and surrendered to a 22-run heartbreak loss.

Sachin Tendulkar's Reaction

So near, yet so far…. Jadeja, Bumrah, & Siraj fought all the way till the end. Well tried, Team India. England played well to keep the pressure on and produced the result they desired. Congratulations on a hard fought win. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 14, 2025

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who took off his jersey and waved it in the Lord's balcony, 23 years ago in the NatWest Series final against England, felt it was a Test to be won.

Sourav Ganguly's Tweet

What a test match .. India will leave Lords very disappointed .. they played so well all 3 test matches . But down 2-1 ..it was a test match to be won.. jadeja fought hard and showed 193 was not a big total ..@bcci @Teamindiacrick — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) July 14, 2025

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh sees the positive side of the result. He feels that even though India ended on the wrong side of the result, the five days of pulsating battle will be remembered for the fight that the team showed.

Yuvraj Singh's Reacts After IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025

Not the result we wanted, but this match will be remembered for the fight we showed. @imjadeja and @mdsirajofficial stood tall in a pressure cooker situation! A performance that demands respect - not just for the skill, but for the mindset! On to the next one boys 🇮🇳#INDvsENG — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 14, 2025

Former India batter Wassim Jaffer was proud of the fight that India exhibited and wrote on X.

Wassim Jaffer's Reaction

Proud of both the teams, Michael. How good is Test cricket ❤️ #ENGvIND https://t.co/QgSt823yuc — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 14, 2025

According to ex-India spinner Harbhajan Singh, it wasn't India's day and wrote on X.

Harbhajan Singh Reacts

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan identified the turning point of the clash and wrote on X.

Irfan Pathan's Tweet

Fight shown by India but England was able to siege the crucial movements. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 14, 2025

The game was evenly poised after both teams returned on day three. India replied to England's 387 with the exact total. Many felt the contest was fated to end in a draw, but Lord's turf changed its nature, and the ramifications became much greater.

India managed to bowl out England on 192, but captain Ben Stokes and tearaway Jofra Archer breathed fire to leave India threadbare. Jadeja faced 22 overs with Bumrah and then the next 13 overs with Siraj, but failed to turn his unbeaten 61 into a match-winning score, as India fell behind 2-1 in the series.

