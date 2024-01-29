The Indian shooting team had yet another day to remember, when Sonam Uttam Maskar, competing in her first International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup, bagged silver in the women's 10m air rifle competition at the Egypt International Olympic City Shooting range, late on Sunday. Earlier, Divyasnsh Singh Panwar had struck gold in the men's event with a world record score in the final. Transgender Swimmer Lia Thomas Wants to Compete As A Woman in Paris Olympic Games 2024, Seeks Legal Support to Lift Ban.

Sonam shot 252.1 in the eight-woman final, finishing 0.9 behind Germany's Anna Janssen. Poland's Aneta Stankiewicz won bronze. India is now firmly on the top of the season opening World Cup stage with two golds and three silver medals in their kitty after three days of competition. Two Indians, Sonam and Nancy had made the final after shooting scores of 632.7 and 633.1 to finish the 60-shot qualification round in fifth and fourth spots respectively.

Sonam however, was strongest off the blocks in the 24-shot final, her 53.0 for her first five shots series, giving her the early lead. It was quite an unprecedented final, with the scores huddled so close to each other that at the end of 10 shots, the difference between the leader Sonam and Nancy, who was placed eighth at that stage, was amazingly just 0.8. Devi Anuradha Wins Silver Medal in 10M Women’s Air Pistol Event at ISSF World Cup 2024.

Anna took over the lead from Sonam after the 14th shot as despite a 10.9 again from Sonam on the 13th, Anna's consistent high 10s bore fruit. At one stage it did look that it would be a double podium for India, but Poland's Stankiewicz pipped Nancy for bronze, while Sonam despite brilliant shooting could not catch up with the experienced Janssen.

Other Indian scores on the day

Qualification Day 1 Precision Round

Women's 25m pistol-

Simranpreet Kaur Brar- score 290, position: 3rd

Rhythm Sangwan- score 288, position 12th

Manu Bhaker- score 287, position 16th

Men's 10m Air Rifle

Arjun Babuta (qualification: 630.7, 4th)

Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil (qualification: 629.3, 10th)

Women's 10m Air Rifle

Tilotttama Sen (qualification: 627.6, 29th).

