Johannesburg [South Africa], July 15 (ANI): South Africa named a 16-member squad for the upcoming T20Is against England, with 15 of those players forming the squad for the Women's T20 competition in the Commonwealth Games.

Sune Luus will lead the side, with regular captain Dane van Niekerk continuing her rehabilitation from an ankle fracture sustained earlier this year.

Also Read | Men's T20 WC Qualifier B 2022: Uganda, Hong Kong Register Wins in Play-Off Semifinals.

Mignon du Preez, who announced her retirement from the Test and ODI formats, also returns to the side after missing the series against Ireland in June.

After the three-match series against England, the squad, with the exception of the uncapped Delmi Tucker, will travel to Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games.

Also Read | Adam Milne Ruled Out of Rest of New Zealand's European Tour; Jacob Duffy To Join T20 Squad.

Clinton du Preez, the convenor of selectors, said the presence of Mignon would allow the side to be flexible strategically with their batting.

"With key players not available, we remain very excited to compete in the Commonwealth Games. Having Mignon du Preez adds experience to the squad and allows for some strategic changes in the batting line-up," Clinton du Preez said in a statement.

"It once again allows the opportunity for players to showcase their skills, as post the Games we prepare for the home T20 World Cup, and the team has the capabilities to finish within the medals. We could not have asked for a better opportunity to prepare for these Games, with the tour of Ireland and also against England. It has allowed for much rotation and opportunities to players," he added.

South Africa will take on England in three T20Is on July 21, 23, and 25 before heading to Birmingham for the Games.

Squad for England T20Is: Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Anneke Bosch, Trisha Chetty, Nadine de Klerk, Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Delmi Tucker, Laura Wolvaardt

Squad for Commonwealth Games: Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Anneke Bosch, Trisha Chetty, Nadine de Klerk, Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Laura Wolvaardt. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)