Sydney, Oct 27 (PTI) South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bat against Bangladesh in a T20 World Cup match here on Thursday.

Both teams made one change with Bangladesh bringing in Mehidy Hasan Miraz in place of Yasir Ali and South Africa including Tabraiz Shamsi in place of Lungi Ngidi.

Teams:

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nurul Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi. PTI

