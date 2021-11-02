Abu Dhabi, Nov 2 (PTI) South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl against Bangladesh in a Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup, here on Tuesday.

The Proteas have two wins out of three matches while Bangladesh have lost all their three matches so far.

South Africa are going unchanged in the match while Bangladesh have made replaced injured all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan with Shamim Hossain and brought in Nasum Ahmed in place of Mustafizur Rahman.

Teams:

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (C), Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Taskin Ahmed

South Africa: Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi.

