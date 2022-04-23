Chennai, Apr 23 (PTI) The Bengaluru pair of Karna Kadur and co-driver Nikhil Pai (Arka Motorsports) overcame teething issues to lead the Overall standings at the end of the first leg of the MRF 45th South India Rally here on Saturday even as seven-time national champion Gaurav Gill exited due to a mechanical problem.

The rally is the first round of the Blue Band Sports FMSCI National Rally Championship 2022.

Going into the overnight parc ferme, Kadur, winner of the Asia Cup round of the FIA Asia-Pacific Rally Championship at the same venue last month, led Mangaluru's Dean Mascarenhas (co-driver Gangan Karumbaiah, Kodagu) by 2.9 seconds.

The two leaders were followed by Chettinad Sporting's 2021 National champion Aditya Thakur (Virender Kashyap) from Himachal and Pallakkad's Fabid Ahmer (Sanath G) in the provisional Overall classification.

With five more stages to be run on Sunday, just 17.6 seconds separated the top four contenders.

After Gill's retirement in the day's second stage, it was essentially a four-way battle for top honours, involving Kadur, Mascarenhas, Thakur and Ahmer. As the day progressed, Kadur and Mascarenhas stepped up the pace to pull away from the others.

Kadur won three of the five stages while Mascarenhas topped the other two.

