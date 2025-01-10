Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 10 (ANI): South United Football Club (SUFC) announced the inaugural SUFC Inter-City Tournament, the club's first-of-its-kind event where teams from the South United Football Academy (SUFA) Pune will compete against teams from SUFA Bangalore.

This two-day extravaganza will take place on January 11th and 12th, 2025, at SUFC's state-of-the-art facility in Ulsoor, Bangalore, as per a release from the club.

This landmark tournament is set to unite over 250 young footballers, providing a platform for the Bengaluru-based Club to demonstrate its importance to grassroots footballing initiatives.

Designed to inspire and engage budding athletes, the SUFC Inter-City Tournament will feature six age categories--Under-7, Under-9, Under-11, Under-13, Under-15, and Under-17. Players will compete in an electrifying two-day tournament, with round-robin matches on the first day and the semi-finals and finals on the second day. The tournament promises not only high-energy matches but also unique opportunities for participants to immerse themselves in the broader footballing ecosystem.

Beyond the competition, the tournament will also offer enriching experiences for the young players, including a meet-and-greet session with the Sporting Director of South United Sports Foundation, Terry Phelan and interactions with the Club's Senior Team players. The participants will also attend an Indian Super League (ISL) match between Bengaluru FC and Mohammedan SC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on January 11, adding to the excitement of the weekend.

This tournament will also act as a scouting platform for SUFC's new Residential Academy Program, where top performers could even stand a chance to be selected for a scholarship. The aim of the program is to provide world-class facilities and holistic training to bridge the gap between grassroots and professional development and provide a clear pathway for the progression of players.

Pranav Trehan, CEO of South United Football Club, shared his vision for the tournament, "The SUFC Inter-City Tournament marks a pivotal moment in our journey to elevate grassroots football in India. This initiative is not just about competition; it's about creating opportunities for young players to gain match experience and learn tactics from a young age. We're excited to provide a platform that brings together the best of football, education, and community-building, setting the stage for a brighter future for these talented athletes."

In line with SUFC's mission to connect sports and education, the tournament will feature an exclusive session introducing the Club's upcoming Residential Academy Program, which aims to integrate academics and football training. As a part of the Tournament, SUFC's Chief Scout and Analyst, Indresh Nagarajan, will be conducting a workshop for the players to help them understand key footballing concepts using Video Analysis. The workshop will explore evidence-based methods for using video analysis to enhance players' learning by improving their observation, reflection, and performance skills.

The tournament underlines SUFC's dedication to fostering grassroots talent while bridging the gap between sport and education. With its rich football culture and reputation for excellence, SUFC continues to lead the way in empowering the next generation of players. (ANI)

