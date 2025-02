Mumbai, February 3: Spain striker Alvaro Morata has joined Galatasaray from AC Milan on loan with an option to make the deal permanent, both teams said. The agreement was announced late Sunday. Galatasaray said it will pay six million euros ($6.1 million) to Milan to keep Morata on loan until Jan. 20, 2026. The Turkish side added that the transfer can be made permanent for a fee of eight million euros. Morata will be paid six million euros per season if the purchase option is activated. Marcus Rashford Joins Aston Villa on Loan After Falling out of Favor at Manchester United.

The much-traveled Morata — a former Chelsea, Juventus, Real Madrid and Atletico player — scored six goals and delivered two assists in 25 matches across all competitions this season. Morata is expected to be replaced at Milan by Mexican striker Santiago Gimenez, who is set to sign from Feyenoord.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)