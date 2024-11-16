Sydney [Australia], November 16 (ANI): In a thrilling encounter on Saturday in Sydney, Australia secured a 13-run victory against Pakistan, defending a modest target of 148 in the second T20I. The standout performer was 28-year-old left-arm seamer Spencer Johnson, who wreaked havoc with a five-wicket haul, finishing with figures of 5/26.

After winning the toss, Australia got off to a quick start, with openers Matthew Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk forging a fifty-run partnership in just 3.1 overs. Fraser-McGurk was the first to fall, dismissed by Haris Rauf for 20. Skipper Josh Inglis followed soon after, departing for a duck, also falling to Rauf. Short, who scored 32, was bowled by Abbas Afridi, leaving Australia at 56/3 within six overs.

Marcus Stoinis added 14 before falling to Sufiyan Muqeem, while Glenn Maxwell managed 21 off 20 balls before being dismissed by Muqeem as well. Tim David contributed 18 off 19 balls, including two boundaries, but became Rauf's third victim. Xavier Bartlett was dismissed for 5, also by Rauf, who finished with outstanding figures of 4/22, the best T20I bowling figures against Australia on Australian soil. Aaron Hardie made a crucial 28 off 23 deliveries before being caught behind off Abbas Afridi. Spencer Johnson was the last wicket to fall, dismissed for a golden duck by Abbas, who ended with 3/17. Australia's innings concluded at 147 all out.

In response, Pakistan's chase got off to a shaky start. Star batter Babar Azam managed only 3 before being dismissed by Xavier Bartlett. Sahibzada Farhan followed, falling to Johnson for 5. Johnson then removed Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan, who struggled to 16 off 26 balls. Salman Agha was dismissed for a golden duck by Johnson, leaving Pakistan reeling at 44/4 in 9.3 overs.

Pakistan reached 50 in 10.2 overs and 100 in 14.5 overs, but their middle-order collapse continued. Usman Khan and Irfan Khan offered some resistance with a fifty-run partnership. However, Usman was eventually dismissed by Johnson for a well-made 52 off 38 balls, which included four boundaries and one six. Johnson claimed his fifth wicket by dismissing Abbas Ali for 4.

Adam Zampa further dented Pakistan's chase by cleaning up Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah, both for ducks. Sufiyan Muqeem was run out without scoring, and Haris Rauf was dismissed for 2 by a sharp throw from Tim David. Pakistan needed 16 runs in the final over but fell short, being bowled out for 134.

Apart from Johnson's stellar performance, Bartlett chipped in with one wicket, while Zampa impressed with figures of 2/19 in his four overs. Johnson's five-wicket haul earned him the Player of the Match award.

Australia, now leading the series 2-0, will aim for a clean sweep as they move to Hobart for the final T20I.

Brief scores: Australia 147/9 (Matthew Short 32, Aaron Hardie 28; Haris Rauf 4/22) beat Pakistan 134 all out (Usman Khan 52, Irfan Khan 37*; Spencer Johnson 5/26). (ANI)

