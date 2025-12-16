Adelaide [Australia], December 16 (ANI): Australian spin legend Nathan Lyon will be aiming to continue his golden run at Adelaide Oval when the third Ashes Test kicks off at the venue from Wednesday.

Once working as a ground staff member at the iconic Adelaide Oval, Lyon will be aiming to continue his leap amongst the game's all-time greats as his side aims to win the third Test and retain the Ashes urn once and for all.

In 14 matches at Adelaide Oval, he has taken 63 wickets in 26 innings at an average of 25.36, with an economy rate of 2.60, with best figures of 7/52. His record here includes four four-fers and a five-for. He towers above late spin wizard Shane Warne (56 wickets in 13 Tests at an average of over 30) as the best bowler to have bowled at the venue.

Lyon, at 562 Test wickets, needs two more wickets to go past pace legend Glenn McGrath (563 scalps) to become Australia's second-highest Test wicket-taker, only behind late spin wizard Shane Warne.

Teams: Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue. (ANI)

