New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 1706 hours:

Also Read | Lionel Messi Included in 22-Member Squad for UCL 2021-22 Match Against RB Leipzig, Check Predicted Starting XI for PSG vs LEP.

EXPECTED STORIES:

*Report of T20 World Cup first round match between Papua New Guinea and Scotland in Al Amerat.

Also Read | Club Brugge vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match in IST.

*Report of T20 World Cup first round match between Oman and Bangladesh in Al Amerat.

*Updated report of Denmark Open World Tour Super 1000 in Odense, Denmark.

* report of World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Kitakyushu, Japan.

STORIES ON TH WIRE:

SPO-CRI-T20WC-IND-WARMUP-PREVIEW

India looks to fix batting order in final T20 WC warm-up game Australia

Dubai, Oct 19 (PTI) Their preparations for the T20 World Cup off to a smooth start, India would look to finalise their batting order for the tournament-proper when they take on Australia in their second and final warm-up game here on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-ENG-LIVINGSTONE

Finger injury renders Livingstone doubtful for T20 WC

London, Oct 19 (PTI) England all-rounder Liam Livingstone is doubtful for the T20 World Cup after suffering a finger injury in his side's first practice game against India in Dubai.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-SL-IRELAND-PREVIEW

T20 WC: Sri Lanka eye second win in clash against Ireland

Abu Dhabi, Oct 19 (PTI) Former champions Sri Lanka take on a confident Ireland in a tricky first round group match of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday, with the winning side moving closer to a Super 12 spot.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-NETH-NAM-PREVIEW

Blown away by Campher, Netherlands seek first T20 WC win in match against Namibia

Abu Dhabi, Oct 19 (PTI) Netherlands would look to regroup after a comprehensive loss to Ireland and open their account when they take on tournament debutants Namibia in a must-win match of the T20 World Cup's first round here on Wednesday.w

STO SPO-BOX-WC-AIBA

Fresh start for boxing: AIBA introduces belts, white gloves for men's world championships

Lausanne, Oct 19 (PTI) The International Boxing Association (AIBA) has decided to introduce commemorative belts and white gloves, instead of the traditional red and blue, during the upcoming men's world championships in Belgrade, calling the move a symbol of "fresh start"in the controversy-marred sport.

SPO-FOOT-IND-STIMAC

SAFF Championships title not a "special success", aim is to qualify for 2023 Asian Cup

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) India winning the SAFF Championships for an eighth time is not a "special success" as the country is dominant in the South Asian region and the bigger aim is to do well in the 2023 Asian Cup qualification, national football team head coach Igor Stimac said on Wednesday.

SPO-BAD-IND

Srikanth, Sameer off to good starts at Denmark Open

Odense, Oct 19 (PTI) Former champion Kidambi Srikanth and fellow Indian shuttler Sameer Verma made winning starts to their men's singles campaigns at the USD 850,000 Denmark Open Super 1000 tournament here on Tuesday.

SPO-FOOT-STIMAC-FIFA-PLAN

India coach Stimac supports FIFA's biennial WC plan but wants to know if there's financial reasons

Bengaluru, Oct 19 (PTI) India football team head coach Igor Stimac on Tuesday supported FIFA's plan to hold the World Cup every two years but said he would want to know if the world body is looking for "more money" for itself with such a move.

SPO-GOLF-WOM-IND

In-form Amandeep eye good outing at 11th leg of Hero WPGT

Panchkula, Oct 19 (PTI) In-form Amandeep Drall will look to continue her impressive run when she competes at the 11th leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour at the Panchkula Golf Club beginning on Wednesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)