SPO-CRI-ECB-IND-SERIES India to play three-match T20I and ODI series in England next July London, Sep 8 (PTI) The Indian cricket team will play six white-ball matches against England in July next year, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced as it unveiled its international home fixtures for 2022.

SPO-CRI-ICC-LD RANKINGS Bumrah moves up to ninth in ICC Test rankings

Dubai, Sep 8 (PTI) India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has gained a place to be ninth in the latest ICC Test rankings for bowlers following his match-winning spell in the fourth Test against England at The Oval.

SPO-CRI-IND-ENG-WOOD India's batting is 'world class', need to be right on the money: Wood

Manchester, Sep 8 (PTI) India have a 'world-class' batting line-up and bowlers will have to be right on the money to avoid being punished, England pacer Mark Wood said on Wednesday ahead of the fifth and final Test here.

SPO-CRI-IPL-ROYALS-CARIAPPA After 'depressing' phase, spinner KC Cariappa looks at redemption with Royals Dubai, Sep 8 (PTI) He burst into the IPL scene as a mystery spinner with an eye-popping INR 2.4 crore price tag but KC Cariappa couldn't exactly set the stage on fire in the handful of games that he played.

SPO-CRI-WARNE Long live Test cricket while we've Virat Kohli: Warne

Melbourne, Sep 8 (PTI) Spin legend Shane Warne has heaped praises on Virat Kohli, saying he has instilled self-belief in his team and hoped that the Indian skipper continues to play for a long time as it augurs well for Test cricket.

SPO-CRI-IPL-MISHRA Amit Mishra recounts battle against COVID-19, looks forward to IPL resumption

Dubai, Sep 8 (PTI) Leg-spinner Amit Mishra is glad that he is back to full fitness after a rather slow recovery from COVID-19 that pretty much cut him off from the outside world.

SPO-PARALYMICS-BAD-SUHAS-INTERVIEW Multi-tasker Noida DM Suhas Yathiraj says his Paralympic silver shows sports and academics can co-exist

By Saumojyoti S Choudhury

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) It's a misconception that sports and academics cannot be pursued simultaneously, says Noida District Magistrate and Paralympic silver medal-winning shuttler Suhas Yathiraj, basking in the glory of his unparalleled achievements which he credited to the inspiring role played by his late father.

SPO-OLY-WINTER-KESHAVAN Winter Olympian Shiva Keshavan says athletes resorting to crowd funding due to lack of funds

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Star Indian luger Shiva Keshavan has drawn attention of the government towards the plight of the country's 2022 Winter Olympics aspirants, saying they have resorted to crowd funding due to lack of financial support.

SPO-GOLF-JEEV-VISA India's Jeev Milkha Singh becomes first golfer in world to be granted 10-year Dubai Golden Visa

Dubai, Sep 8 (PTI) Star Indian golfer Jeev Milkha Singh has become the first professional golfer in the world to receive the prestigious 10-year Dubai Golden Visa in recognition of his outstanding achievements in the sport.

SPO-CRI-CPL Trinbago Knight Riders register fourth win, Royals keep play-off hope alive in CPL

St. Kitts & Nevis, Sept 8 (PTI) Defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders registered their fourth win in this year's Hero CPL as they outplayed Jamaica Tallawahs by a commanding 75 runs.

SPO-HOCK-IND-DILPREET This is a new beginning for Indian hockey: Dilpreet on Olympic bronze medal

New Delhi, Sept 8 (PTI) The Indian hockey team kept its morale high despite the challenges posed by COVID-19 and the historic bronze medal winning feat at the Tokyo Olympics is only just the beginning of a new era, said young striker Dilpreet Singh on Wednesday.

SPO-AWARDS-COMMITTEE Devendra Jhajharia, Venkatesh Prasad named in National Sports Awards selection committee New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Three-time Paralympic medal-winning javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia, former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad, and ex-world champion boxer L Sarita Devi have been named in the selection committee for this year's National Sports Awards.

SPO-AWARDS-LD DOPE Dope violators eligible for national sports honours if ban period served: sports ministry

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) The sports ministry has made dope-tainted athletes and coaches eligible for the National Sports Awards provided they have completed their ban periods, a decision that will benefit the likes of boxer Amit Panghal, whose "inadvertent" violation in 2012 has denied him a shot at the honours.

SPO-FOOT-LADAKH Ladakh FA launches logo, receives support from AIFF

Ladakh, Sep 8 (PTI) The Ladakh Football Association, with 35 clubs under its aegis, is aiming for affiliation from the All India Football Federation (AIFF), which has promised full support to the body in its endeavour to promote the sport here. PTI

