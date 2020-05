Sports News | SPO-HIGHLIGHTS AT 9:10PM Sports Highlights

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) The following are the top stories at 2110 hours:

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Takes a Cheeky Dig at Pragyan Ojha’s ‘Beautiful Smile’ in Throwback Picture.

SPO-CRI-ICC-RESUMPTION

Resume cricket but only if there is no risk of spurt in local transmission: ICC

Also Read | Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt, Bundesliga 2019–20 Live Streaming Online: How to Get BAY vs FRK Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?.

Dubai, May 23 (PTI) The ICC has advised its member nations to exercise caution while resuming cricket activities, fearing a spurt in local transmission with many countries still struggling to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-CRI-ICC-BOWLERS

Post COVID-19, ICC sets 2-3 months preparation time for bowlers resuming Test cricket

Dubai, May 23 (PTI) The wait for bowlers looking to resume Test cricket after the coronavirus hiatus will be longer than others as the ICC has set a preparation time of up to two to three months for them to avoid getting injured.

SPO-RIJIJU

No sporting event in near future, have to live with new normal of sports behind closed doors: Rijiju

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said India will not host any international event in immediate future and fans will have to learn to live with the new normal of sporting activities happening behind closed doors in the post COVID-19 world.

SPO-CRI-SHARDUL-TRAINING

Shardul becomes first India cricketer to resume outdoor training

Palghar (Maharashtra), May 23 (PTI) Pacer Shardul Thakur on Saturday became the first India cricketer to resume outdoor training after a two-month coronavirus-forced break.

SPO-BOX-TRAINING-RESUMPTION

BFI plans resumption of training from June 10; men, women to have joint camp in Patiala

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) The Boxing Federation of India plans to restart camp training for its Olympic-bound boxers from June 10, bringing both men and women together in Patiala amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines which bar access to ring and human sparring for now.

SPO-CRI-ICA

ICA shortlists 36 needy players for financial help, ex-India pacer Govindraj in category B

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) The Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) has shortlisted 36 needy players, including former India pacer Devraj Govindraj, for offering financial assistance as they battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-CRI-BUTTLER-IPL

IPL has helped English cricket grow, best in the world after World Cups: Buttler

London, May 23 (PTI) The Indian Premier League (IPL) has helped English cricket grow, feels batsman Jos Buttler, admitting that the cash-rich T20 tournament is the best in the world after the ICC World Cups.

SPO-CRI-WARNE

Australia's spin bowling going downhill fast: Warne

Melbourne, May 23 (PTI) The legendary Shane Warne believes Cricket Australia should force the states to pick a spinner in every first class game to improve the quality of spin bowling in the country which is currently "going downhill fast" due to the increase in drop-in wickets.

SPO-CRI-WOAKES

We will find ways to shine the ball without saliva: Woakes

London, May 23 (PTI) England all-rounder Chris Woakes feels banning the use of saliva on balls will not be an issue as bowlers will eventually find other ways to shine the ball.

SPO-CRI-LEE-SALIVA

Non-usage of saliva on balls will be hard to implement, feels Lee

Mumbai, May 23 (PTI) Former Australia pacer Brett Lee feels the latest ICC guidelines, instructing against the usage of saliva on the balls in the post COVID-19 scenario, will be difficult to implement.

SPO-FOOT-IND-DENNERBY

Players have improved under my charge: India U-17 coach Dennerby

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) India U-17 women's football team head coach Thomas Dennerby on Saturday said his wards have made improvements in fitness and the technical aspects, departments that were "found wanting" when he took over.

SPO-CRI-CUMMINS

Need to find a way to outlast Pujara in summer series: Cummins

Melbourne, May 23 (PTI) Australia's premier fast Pat Cummins is well aware of Chesteshwar Pujara's capabilities, insisting that they will need to "take their medicine" to outlast the Indian middle-order mainstay in the home series this summer.

SPO-ANAND

Mumbai, May 22 (PTI) Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand feels the advent of computers has changed the way players have approached chess over the years, with the two opponents sitting in front of the board remaining the only constant in the game.

SPO-CYCLONE-EDEN

Eden spared from cyclone Amphan's wrath

Kolkata, May 23 (PTI) The iconic Eden Gardens was spared from the fury of Cyclone Amphan that ravaged the city, leaving only some minor damages to the stadium.

SPO-GOLF-ADITI

Aditi can breathe easy as LPGA extends Tour card to 2021

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok is greatly relieved with the announcement that all players on the Ladies PGA (LPGA) Tour, who were exempted during this season, will also keep their cards for the next season.

SPO-CRI-FINCH

Stakeholders will have to compromise, make one big effort to rebuild cricket: Finch

Melbourne, May 23 (PTI) Australia's limited over captain Aaron Finch believes cricket boards across the world will have to compromise and make "one big effort" to get the sport back on track following the coronavirus hiatus. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)