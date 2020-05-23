Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt, Bundesliga 2019–20 Live Streaming Online: How to Get BAY vs FRK Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

FC Bayern Munich players (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Bundesliga 2019–20 Live Streaming Online: League leaders Bayern Munich are at home to Eintracht Frankfurt looking to maintain their brilliant start to the year 2020. The Bavarians defeated Union Berlin 0-2 in their first game post the COVID 19 pandemic which made it 14 games without defeat for the champions. Under the management of Hansi Flick, Bayern Munich have found their rhythm back which they seem to have lost at the beginning of the season. Eintracht Frankfurt have manged just 3 win in their last 15 Bundesliga game which is cause for worry for the Eagles’ fans. They are currently 13th in the league and need measures to arrest the slide. Bundesliga Chief Christian Siefert Takes A Jibe at Erling Haaland, Says ‘If Haaland Is So Good Then Why Is He at Dortmund?’.

Niklas Sule and Javi Martinez are recovering well from their respective injuries but still not match fit which makes them unavailable for selection. Thiago Alcantara has had a slight muscle problem coming into the contest and could be replace by Leon Goretzka. Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller complement each other will in the forward line and the duo will be supported by winger Serge Gnabry and Kinglsey Coman. Ivan Perisic is also in contention for a start with the Croatian winger not featuring much since his move to Germany.

The unavailability of Goncalo Paciencia is a major talking point for Eintracht Frankfurt heading into this game. Andre Silva and Bas Dost are vying for a spot in the starting eleven in the absence of Paciencia and it will be interesting to see who Adi Hutter opts for. Daichi Kamada is a utility players and with Hutter likely to opt for a 4-2-3-1 system, the Japanese will move into a central role. Skipper David Abraham at the back remains the man to watch out for the visitors though. BAY vs FRK Dream11 Prediction in Bundesliga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Football Match.

When is Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt, Bundesliga 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt match in Bundesliga 2019-20 will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich. The match will be played behind closed doors and will take place on May 23, 2020 (Saturday). It is scheduled to start at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt, Bundesliga 2019-20 Football Match?

The clash will be live telecast on Star Sports as Star is the official broadcaster for Bundesliga 2019-20. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD and catch the live-action for the match on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt, Bundesliga 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can also catch the game live on online platforms. With Star Sports as the official broadcaster for Bundesliga 2019-20, the Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt match will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Fans can live stream either on the Hotstar app or the www.hotstar.com website. Bayern Munich could make light work of Eintracht Frankfurt considering the wide gulf in class between the two teams.