New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Friday launched Khelo India's new Dashboard which has all the statistical data related to the Khelo India Scheme and the Khelo India events.

The Khelo India Dashboard will be updated on real-time and aims to be a unique one-stop platform through which every citizen of the country will have access to all the information regarding the various offerings of the Khelo India Scheme.

Also Read | Vivrant Sharma Quick Facts: All You Need To Know About the Jammu Youngster, SunRisers Hyderabad’s Latest Pick for Rs 2.6 Crore at IPL 2023 Auction.

Talking about the Dashboard, the honourable Union Minister of Sports said "If you look at the work that the Indian Government has been doing, you will see that easy accessibility and transparency has always always been given top priority, be it for ease of doing business, ease of living or the ease of compliance. Keeping the same thought in mind, the Khelo India Dashboard has been launched. This unique platform, will help every person, be it a common man or an athlete get all the information that they need with regard to the Khelo India Scheme and they will not have to visit multiple places to get any information."

Adding to Union Minister's statement, Nisith Pramanik (MoS)said, "the platform will not only help people get information regarding the Khelo India Scheme but also help access information regarding progress made regarding the development of sports infrastructures, Fit India & playfield development."

Also Read | Sunrisers Hyderabad Have Overpaid for Harry Brook at IPL 2023 Auction, Reckons David Hussey.

The unique platform also has a database regarding Khelo India Centres (KICs), Khelo India Academies, SAI Training Centres & National Centre of Excellence (NCOEs) which in turn will help athletes find the closest centre where sports training is available in various disciplines. The centres are geotagged on the map of India to help any athlete pursuing a certain sport find the centre of their choice across India.

Present at the event was Minister of State (MOS) - Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports Nisith Pramanik and senior officials of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and SAI.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)