New Delhi, August 13: Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju will launch the largest country-wide run, the Fit India Freedom Run, on August 14. The mega-event is scheduled from August 15 to October 2, which boasts a unique concept.

In keeping with the current pandemic situation and social distancing norms, the government has decided to encourage participants of the event to run at their own pace - anywhere and at any time of their convenience.

"Additionally, they can break up their runs over several days in this period. The total kilometers clocked can be tracked using a Global Positioning System (GPS) watch or manually," read a release from ministry.

This event is targeted to encourage fitness among the masses while following Covid-19 protocols. "The Fit India Freedom Run is yet another endeavour to strengthen the Fit India Movement envisaged by our Honourable Prime Minister and involve our citizens to embrace fitness as a way of life. This event is even more important at this time because staying fit is the key to building strong immunity, which is the need of the hour to fight Covid 19," Rijiju said in a statement.

Individuals and organisations can register for the event on the Fit India website. The event is being organised to mark the 74th Independence Day of India on August 15 to 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2.

The motto of the 'Freedom Run' is to encourage fitness and help citizens to get freedom from obesity, laziness, stress, anxiety and other diseases. In the recent past as well, Fit India has organized numerous big scale events such as Fit India Plog Run and Fit India Cyclothon to take the message of fitness to the masses.

