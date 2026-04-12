New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has expressed his gratitude to Sangram Singh, a fitness icon of the Fit India movement and a history maker in the world of MMA, for promoting Yoga and Pranayama in Buenos Aires.

He said on several forums that it is the Prime Minister's dream to take Yoga and Pranayama to every household around the world, and he wants to raise sports to the grassroots level so that India can emerge as a power in sports, according to a press release.

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Mansukh Mandaviya says that if Sangram Singh comes forward to promote and motivate the youth under any scheme of the Sports Ministry to realise the Prime Minister's dream, the Sports Ministry will give him full support. He assured them of all possible help for such works.

Double Commonwealth heavyweight champion Sangram Singh has returned home after winning his third MMA fight in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was honoured by the Sports Authority of India Deputy Director General, Mayank Srivastava, at the Nehru Stadium on Friday.

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On Saturday, Mandaviya was impressed by Sangram Singh's message of Yoga and Pranayama in Argentina.

"The younger generation learns a lot from you," he said. Tell them that you should organise your routine as much as possible and adopt a fixed schedule."

He gave his example and said that amidst all kinds of busyness and upheaval in politics, it becomes a big challenge to follow these rules, but he tries his best to strictly follow the routine rules.

Sangram Singh`s coach, Bhupesh Kumar, was also present on this occasion

Former world heavyweight champion Sangram Singh made history in Buenos Aires last Sunday night. He had the distinction of being the first Indian to win an MMA fight in Argentina. French fighter Florian Coudier, 16 years his junior, was demolished by him in just one minute and 45 seconds at the packed Tigre Sports Club stadium in Buenos Aires.

He had also completed a hat-trick of victories in MMA after victories in Tbilisi (Georgia) and Amsterdam (Netherlands). In this fight, he benefited greatly from wrestling techniques. Even on the inclusion of MMA in the Asian Games, Mansukh Mandaviya and Sangram Singh had a conversation.

Mandaviya assured him that if Sangram Singh comes forward in any way to move the youth forward or motivate them in any way, the sports ministry stands with him.

After this meeting, Sangram Singh said that the country has given him a lot. Just as the government is engaged in its Khelo India Mission in sculpting young talents at the grass root level through schools, colleges, tribal communities, beach and winter games and these sports in Northeast India, it is always standing with the government in motivating these youth and making them more aware of fitness. He will always be available for this work whenever the Ministry of Sports needs his services. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)