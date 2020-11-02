Mohali, November 2: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday virtually inaugurated Sports Authority of India's (SAI) new Regional Centre in Zirakpur, Punjab which will now act as one of the main SAI centres for North India. During the event, the Sports Minister congratulated the coaches and athletes who would be training at the new centre. Also Read | PV Sindhu's ‘Retirement’ Tweet Made Twitterati Believe That the Indian Shuttler is Retiring from Badminton, See Reactions.

"The northern belt of India covers a huge region, right from Jammu and Kashmir and Leh to Himachal Pradesh and we are doing a lot of development in this region with the aim of building world-class sporting facilities in India," Rijiju said in a statement.

Kiren Rijiju's Tweet

Inaugurated New SAI Centre's building in Zirakpur, Punjab. It will further provide better facilities to our young athletes in the entire North Indian States and UTs of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. pic.twitter.com/Cm6B03jclN — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 2, 2020

The virtual launch ceremony was attended by over 300 participants, including Punjab Sports Director D P S Kharbanda, Director General SAI Sandip Pradhan, Secretary SAI, Rohit Bhardwaj, various SAI regional directors, coaches and athletes, among others.

