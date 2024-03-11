New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) during their 126th meeting approved weightlifter Mirabai Chanu's proposal to train at La Ferte-Milon, Paris to prepare ahead of the upcoming Olympic Games this year.

Mira, who won a silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics, will head to Paris nearly a month ahead of her Olympic event, to acclimatize to the weather and prepare for the mega event.During the Paris training camp, Mirabai would be accompanied by two coaches and a physiotherapist, with their air tickets, visa cost, accommodation charges, food, training cost, local transport cost, medical insurance, and sauna charges among other expenditures being covered under Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) funding.

Besides Mira, MOC also approved proposals of Equestrian player Anush Agarwalla to compete in eight competitions and buy equipment for his horses. TOPS will cover his and his coach's accommodation costs, entry fees, two Horse feed costs, coach fees, and horse grooms costs among other expenditures.

MOC also approved Judoka Asmita Dey's proposal for financial assistance to participate in Grand Prix, Austria and shooter Arjun Singh Cheema's request for financial assistance towards participation in ISAS Dortmund Competition.

Meanwhile, newly inducted Indian tennis ace Sumit Nagal's request for financial assistance towards participation in two international competitions along with expenditure for his support staff was also approved by MOC. Their airfare, accommodation cost, coaching Fees and physio/Fitness coach/Mental trainer Fees will also be covered under TOPS funding.

Other proposals approved by MOC during the meeting were financial assistance towards hiring of Video Analyst for Badminton players Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, extension of the contract for weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga's physiotherapist and financial assistance towards buying equipment for track athlete Amoj Jacob. (ANI)

