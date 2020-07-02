New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): The Ministry for Youth Affairs and Sports has said that it would be forming a National Compliance Platform against doping.

The platform would be formed with the approval of the competent authority under the chairmanship of Secretary (Sports).

Also Read | Virat Kohli Comes Up With an Extreme Version of Hardik Pandya's Flying Push-Ups, Indian Skipper Adds Claps to the Drill (Watch Video).

For the compliance programme, UNESCO encourages signatories/government and National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) to set up a National Compliance Platform comprising of stakeholders from the Ministry of Sport.

The National Compliance Platform against doping would involve senior officers from various departments/ministries.

Also Read | Irfan Pathan Disgusted As One Disgruntled Netizen Calls Him the 'Next Hafiz Saeed'! (View Post).

Representatives from the Home Ministry, Finance Ministry, External Affairs, and HRD Ministry will all be members in the platform against doping.

Representatives from the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Law will also be a part of this platform.

IOA President, Director-General of NADA, and a representative from the department of pharmaceuticals will also be a part of this platform.

All these ministries have been requested to nominate a representative so that a meeting may be conveyed as early as possible. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)