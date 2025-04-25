Chennai, Apr 25 (PTI) Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday to keep their play-off hopes alive.

With his defeat, CSK almost bowed out of the play-offs race even as SRH stayed alive theoretically.

Sent into bat, Chennai Super Kings were bowled out for 154. In reply, SRH completed the task in 18.4 overs with Ishan Kishan (44), Kamindu Mendis (32 not out) and Nitish Reddy (19 not out) making valuable contributions with the bat.

This is SRH's first victory against CSK at this venue.

Earlier, with the exception of Dewald Brevis, who top-scored for CSK with a 25-ball 42, and Ayush Mhatre, who made 30 in 19 deliveries, the CSK batters struggled to get going in the must-win game.

Harshal Patel was SRH's wrecker-in-chief with the ball, returning excellent figures of 4/28 in four overs while skipper Pat Cummins too bowled very well to pick 2/21.

Brief scores.

Chennai Super Kings: 154 all out in 19.5 overs (Dewald Brevis 42; Harshal Patel 4/28).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 155/5 in 18.4 overs (Ishan Kishan 44).

