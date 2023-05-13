Hyderabad, May 13 (PTI) Hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a decent 182 for six against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League here on Saturday.

Opting to bat, the Sunrisers batters failed to convert their starts.

Wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen top-scored for the home side with 29-ball 47.

For Lucknow, spin all-rounder Krunal Pandya was the pick of the bowlers as he snapped two wickets while giving away 24 runs in his four overs.

Brief Scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 182 for 6 in 20 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 47; Krunal Pandya 2/24).

