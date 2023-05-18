Hyderabad, May 18 (PTI) Heinrich Klaasen struck a magnificent century to steer Sunrisers Hyderabad to 186 for 5 in their Indian Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Thursday.

Klaasen's 104 came from just 51 balls while Harry Brook (27 not out) was the next best batter for SRH who were invited to bat.

For RCB, Michael Bracewell took two wickets for 13 runs to be the pick of the bowlers.

Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 186 for 5 in 20 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 104; Michael Bracewell 2/13).

