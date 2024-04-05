Hyderabad, Apr 5 (PTI) Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

SRH made one change in their playing XI of the previous match, bringing in Nitish Reddy in place of the unwell Mayank Agarwal.

CSK made three changes in their side.

"Mustafizur (Rahman) is not around, and Pathirana also has a niggle," said CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, adding, "Moeen Ali, Maheesh Theekshana and Mukesh Chowdhary come into the side."

The Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Jaydev Unadkat, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan.

