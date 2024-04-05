RR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2024: The Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are all set to clash against each other in match number 19 of the Indian Premier League 2024. The match is set to be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 6 from 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Apart from the match, cricket fans will also be very eager to know about the Dream11 fantasy prediction of the match. Apart from these, team prediction, fantasy news, fantasy tips and other things are mentioned below. IPL 2024 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 17.

The Rajasthan Royals are currently placed in the second spot in the Indian Premier League 2024 points table and are yet to lose a match. The franchise has showcased decent cricket so far and will looking forward to continuing the same against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. RR skipper Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag and Trent Boult have been the top performers of the team so far in IPL 2024. IPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

On the other hand, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru seem to be absolutely clueless in the Indian Premier League 2024 so far. The Faf du Plessis-led side have already lost 3 out of four games and would like to return to the winning ways by winning their clash. RCB's bowling has been all over the place in the cash-rich league so far. The batting of the franchise is also under question mark as it has not been able to perform well in the last two games of the competition.

RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Dinesh Karthik (RCB) and Sanju Samson (RR)

Batsmen: Faf du Plessis (RCB), Riyan Parag (RR), Shimron Hetmyer (RR), Glenn Maxwell (RCB)

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin (RR), Mayank Dagar (RCB)

Bowlers: Trent Boult (RR), Yash Dayal (RCB), Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)

RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Sanju Samson(C), Faf du Plessis (VC)

RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Faf du Plessis (RCB), Riyan Parag (RR), Shimron Hetmyer (RR), Glenn Maxwell (RCB), Dinesh Karthik (RCB), Sanju Samson (RR), Ravichandran Ashwin (RR), Mayank Dagar (RCB), Trent Boult (RR), Yash Dayal (RCB), Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)

