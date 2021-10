Dubai, Oct 3 (PTI) Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan got his first game in the second leg of IPL for KKR, replacing Tim Siefert.

Jammu & Kashmir's Umran Malik debuts for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (capt), Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (capt), Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Siddarth Kaul.

