New Delhi [India], December 30: Sri Lanka has appointed legendary pacer Lasith Malinga as a consultant fast bowling coach ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Sri Lanka Cricket confirmed in a statement that Malinga's appointment is on a short-term basis, effective from 15th December to 25th January 2026. Having skippered the team to the title against India in 2014, Malinga brings a wealth of experience in the fast-bowling department, according to the ICC website. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announced: Pakistan to Play Netherlands in Tournament Opener on February 7, Final to be Played in Ahmedabad On March 08.

Boasting 107 wickets from 84 T20I appearances and best known for his death bowling nous, the 42-year-old has mentored and coached in T20 franchise leagues since his retirement from all forms of cricket in 2021. He also played the role of Sri Lanka's bowling strategy coach in 2022. Sri Lanka will be looking to make the most of his experience as they braces to co-host the upcoming global event starting February 7. Rohit Sharma Appointed As ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Brand Ambassador; Star Indian Cricketer Becomes First Active Player to Receive Honour.

The island nation is slotted in Group B alongside Australia, Ireland, Zimbabwe, and Oman. The former champions will face off against Ireland in their opening fixture on February 8 at the R Premadasa International Stadium in Colombo. The team had recently announced a preliminary squad for the T20 World Cup. Sri Lanka will play a home series against Pakistan and England in the lead-up to the marquee tournament. (ANI)

