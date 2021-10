Colombo [Sri Lanka], October 25 (ANI): Sri Lanka on Monday named a 17-member squad for the ICC women's World Cup qualifier 2021.

The tournament will be held in Zimbabwe from November 21 to December 5. The squad captained by Chamari Athapaththu features three uncapped players in Sachini Nisansala, Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Rajapaksha.

"Sri Lanka Cricket's Selection Committee selected the following 17 member squad to take part in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021," Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement.

Sri Lanka squad: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Madavi (vc), Inoka Ranaweera, Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Ama Kanchana, Udeshika Prabodhani, Prasadani Weerakkody, Sugandika Kumari, Anushka Sanjeewani, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Rajapaksha, Achini Kulasooriya, Tharika Sewwandi, Sachini Nisansala

Stand-bys: Umesha Thimashini, Kawya Kavindi, Madushika Methtananda, Sathya Sandeepani, Lihini Apsara (ANI)

